An accused in an assault case, who had been evading arrest for nearly 35 years, walked into a trap the police had set at his relative’s house in Jogeshwari on Wednesday night. He was a picture of disbelief when a team hiding in there cuffed him, a police officer said.

After 35 years on the run, man wanted in assault case arrested

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chikku Badal Prasad Yadav, 56, who is also known as Petbali Yadav, is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. “A few days after he had come to Mumbai in 1989, he got into an argument with a person and assaulted him,” Satish Tawre, senior police inspector at Jogeshwari police station, said.

A case was registered under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav, who was 21 years’ old at the time, was arrested. After he got out on bail, he skipped the trial and went into hiding. Finally, he settled in a village near his hometown in Balrampur, police officers said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was working on a farm and did not use a mobile phone or other electronic gadgets, which made it difficult for the police to trace him. He would visit his village only at night to avoid capture,” Tawre said.

Meanwhile, the magistrate court in Andheri issued an arrest warrant against Yadav, and eventually declared him a proclaimed offender.

After years of search, police sub-inspector Harshal Suryawanshi visited Yadav’s village and met some people belonging to his community and found out about his hideout.

“Through them I also got the address of one of his cousins who lives in Mumbai. We then requested the relative to call the accused to Mumbai on the pretext that he had taken ill. When Yadav reached his residence at Gupha Road in Jogeshwari East, he was arrested,” Suryawanshi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer also said that the accused was flabbergasted to see the police as he had never thought of getting arrested in the case again.

On Thursday, the magistrate court remanded Yadav in 14-day judicial custody.