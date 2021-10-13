Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 35-year-old murders father over property dispute in Murbad, on the run
mumbai news

35-year-old murders father over property dispute in Murbad, on the run

According to Murbad police, the deceased had frequent fights with the accused over property; in a fit of rage, the son murders father by stabbing
A 35-year-old man murders his father and flees the crime scene. Murbad police are on the lookout for the accused. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 08:06 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Murbad

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his father over property issues in Murbad on Wednesday morning. The accused has fled the spot after committing the crime. Murbad police are on the lookout for him. The deceased was found in a pool of blood by neighbours, who informed the police.

The incident occurred at Donagar Navale village of Murbad. The accused has been identified as Ravi Shelake and deceased, Mangal Shelake, 50. Ravi is the son from the deceased’s first marriage. The deceased married a second time a few years ago and had a huge quarrel with his son over property issues.

A police officer said, “Mangal was residing with both wives and the son for the past few years. He had frequent fights with the accused over property. Ravi was furious with his father for marrying a second time and he had to share the property with his second mother. Recently, after a similar fight, Mangal asked him to leave the house. On Tuesday, Ravi, still enraged with his father, went home and stabbed him. We are yet to arrest him. A case has been registered under IPC 302.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 injured as scaffolding of under-construction building in Kalyan collapses due to wind

Sharad Pawar has this to say on Fadnavis' ‘still feel like Maha CM’ comment

‘Union minister Ajay Mishra should step down': NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kurla, 20 motorcycles gutted
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP