36 FIRs filed so far against BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered 17 more first information reports (FIRs) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for the alleged violation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union minister Narayan Rane in different parts of the city. With this, the total number of FIRs filed against the BJP rally has climbed to 36. The fresh FIRs have been registered in Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pant Nagar, Khar, Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Saki Naka, Meghwadi, Goregaon, Charkop, Borivali and MHB police stations in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Union minister Rane, who was recently inducted into the Narendra Modi cabinet, launched the Jan Ashirwad Yatra along with his three colleagues in the Centre, despite Covid restrictions placed by the Mumbai Police. Senior BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, were also a part of the rally.

Several opposition leaders in the state opposed the BJP’s decision to hold a rally at a time when Maharashtra continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic and is the worst-hit state across the country.

And on Friday, a war of words broke out between the Maharashtra government and the BJP over Narayan Rane’s rally. Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Bhai Jagtap lashed out at the BJP on Friday for disregarding the Covid-19 situation in the state and holding the Yatra.

Narayan Rane, in his defence, said on Friday that several other rallies were being carried out in the state during the pandemic but there was no action, adding the Maharashtra government failed in managing the Covid-19 situation.

Echoing his claims, BJP leader Keshav Upadhye called the FIR’s against his party as biased. “Political functions are being organised across the state by all the parties including (ruling) Shiv Sena. A large number of people are gathering in those events too, but no cases are registered against members of the ruling party,” Upadhye told Hindustan Times on Friday and pointed out that the BJP had regularly told its workers attending the Yatra to follow Covid protocols.

However, Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that action would also be taken against Shiv Sena workers or Maharashtra government workers if they hold gatherings during the pandemic. “At a time when there is a threat of a possible third wave of Covid, everyone must follow protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. If Shiv Sena workers or MVA workers hold gatherings, then action is taken against them also,” Shinde told ANI.