FIRs against BJP workers for violating Covid norms at Rane’s Mumbai rally

The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered 19 First Information Reports (FIRs) against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and organisers of Union minister Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra for allegedly violating Covid norms.

Four Union ministers from Maharashtra started the yatra in the state on Thursday. The newly inducted ministers in the Union Council ministers are holding these tours across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to introduce them in Parliament due to protests by the Opposition.

BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar participated in Rane’s yatra in Mumbai on Thursday.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye called the registration of FIRs biased. “Political functions are being organised across the state by all the parties including (ruling) Shiv Sena. A large number of people are gathering in those events too, but no cases are registered against members of the ruling party.” He said the BJP is regularly asking its workers attending the yatra to follow Covid protocols and is also distributing masks.

“As Jan Ashirwad Yatra is receiving overwhelming response from the people, the state government has taken this action against the party workers. But we will not stop...”

Mumbai police spokesperson Chaitanya Siriprolu said notices were being served and further action would be taken as per the procedure.