Defect of mindset: Rane on Sena workers ‘purifying’ memorial after his visit

In Mumbai for Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday addressed the issue of Shiv Sena workers reportedly “purifying” Bal Thackeray memorial after his visit and police registering cases against his rally organisers a day ago. Speaking to the media, Rane said purification will not help if there was a defect in someone’s mindset.

As a part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the outreach programme of newly inducted Union ministers, Rane visited the memorial which a few Shiv Sainik “purified” later by sprinkling cow urine. Bal Thackeray had expelled Rane for anti-party activities.

“The party has its chief minister in Maharashtra, but they could not construct a memorial befitting of their founder. The people who have purified the memorial need to first purify their mind,” Rane said.

While speaking on the police action against BJP workers for violation of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Rane said Shiv Sena should not forget that BJP rules at the Centre. “We have the entire records of the rallies and meetings organised in the state by the ruling parties. These are not the political rallies. We are going to the people to understand their problems and plights. They should first understand that we are sitting at the top (at Centre) and they are at the state level,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said whoever indulged in “purification” did not understand the original Shiv Sena. “It is strange that the Shiv Sena is sharing power with the people who tried to imprison Balasaheb Thackeckeray and are attacking the people who have been paying respects to him. Purification bid is an indication of narrow mindedness of the party. It is not the culture of the Maharashtra,” he said.

He was referring to then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government’s move to arrest the Shiv Sena founder in 2000 in connection with the 1992-93 Mumbai riots. The two parties are Sena’s allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, reacting to the episode, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he does not recognise Rane. “It was done by the local party workers,” he said.