3.6 lakh kg of plastic seized in Navi Mumbai in 2022

Navi Mumbai: As part of its drive against the use of banned single-use plastic in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seized over 3 lakh kg of plastic bags and articles and collected over ₹31 lakh in fines during various raids in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The raids were carried out on the direction of former municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and the current NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar.

The NMMC squads raided 614 shops and establishments throughout the year. The raids led to seizure of 3,59,325.47 kg of the banned plastic bags and articles.

Bangar, who currently holds the additional charge of Navi Mumbai, said “As per the central government order, the production of single-use plastic, trade, stocking, distribution, sale and use has been banned. As per the amended Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, the first violation of the ban will attract ₹5,000 fine, while second violation will lead to ₹10,000 fine. If the violation is committed for a third time, the law provides for a fine of ₹25,000 and also a three-month jail term.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navi Mumbai has regularly topped in the state in Swachh Survekshan and this year it ranked third in the country, winning accolades. The city has also topped as an environment-friendly city in the state government’s Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan. This has been possible due to the various measures, including that of action against plastic usage, Bangar added.

Narvekar said, “Our mission is for a plastic-free Navi Mumbai for which regular awareness campaigns are held, drives to collect plastic from public places and also durable from waste projects are taken up along with raids on the violators.”

“The raids were conducted in all eight wards and we intend to further intensify the drive,” he said and added, “We appeal to the residents of the city to stop using plastic to protect themselves, future generation and the environment for humanity’s sake.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}