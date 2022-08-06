362Cr drug haul: Case transferred to Navi Mumbai ATS after links to Pakistan established

After links to Afghanistan and Pakistan surfaced in the ₹362Cr drug case, the case has been transferred to Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Navi Mumbai unit.

“While it is suspected that the drugs in the container were loaded in Afghanistan, we have also identified a suspect in the case who is originally from Pakistan. Due to the links of both the countries, the case is now transferred to ATS,” an officer privy to the investigations said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai crime branch that was investigating the case has also found that there are three more wanted accused in the case from Punjab who are untraceable. Till now, two arrests have been made. The accused arrested are Harsimran Sethi (37) from Delhi, who ordered the consignment, and his aide Mahendra Singh Rathod (40) from Mundra, who worked as a clearing agent. According to the police, even as Sethi claimed that he was not aware of what was hidden in the consignment, police claimed to have procured enough evidence to establish his role.

The container, which had drugs hidden in the door frame, was carrying marbles in it and was ordered using Sethi’s documents.

“We are yet to receive all the documents and investigation reports in the case. Once we get them, we would continue to trace the links that the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has established,” a source from ATS said.

Meanwhile, following the seizure of the huge amount of drugs, ATS across the State have been asked to be more vigilant and keep a tab on drug dealings in their respective areas.

“We have been asked to be vigilant about pubs, paan shops, hookah parlours and any other suspicious places wherein there could be usage of drugs,” the ATS source said.