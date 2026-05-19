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37-year-old BMW driver booked after multi-vehicle crash on Mumbai-Goa highway injures four

A Hyderabad man, 37, was booked for rash driving after a BMW crash on the Mumbai-Goa Highway injured four and damaged three vehicles.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A 37-year-old Hyderabad resident driving a BMW 320D has been booked for rash and negligent driving after allegedly triggering a multi-vehicle crash on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Raigad district on Sunday evening, leaving four persons injured and severely damaging three vehicles.

37-year-old BMW driver booked after multi-vehicle crash on Mumbai-Goa highway injures four

The accident occurred around 5.35 pm on May 17 near Shinde Kond village in Mahad taluka on National Highway 66. According to the FIR registered at the Mahad MIDC police station, the accused, identified as Divyansh Sharad Shah, was allegedly speeding in a grey BMW when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the BMW first rammed into the rear right side of a TVS Ntorq scooter travelling ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the scooter split into two pieces. The luxury car then crashed into the rear of a silver Toyota Etios, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The injured scooter riders were identified as Shuhaib Liaqat Chikte, 33, and Wali Abdul Wahab Mohimatule, 25, both residents of Kalkai Kond village in Ratnagiri district’s Dapoli taluka. Police said both suffered fractures in the crash.

 
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