39-year-old rescued from drowning in Bhatsa river

Five residents of Shahapur Taluka including a 12-year-old boy saved a 39-year-old woman from drowning in Bhatsa river.

The group swam for over 500m in the river against heavy flow of the current and saved Reshma Jadhav on Sunday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadhav and three other family members stopped near Garse overbridge at the banks of Bhatsa river to enjoy the view.

Ravi Kudal, 45, a relative of Jadhav, said, “We had come to Shahapur to visit our relatives. On our way back to Titwala, we decided to spend some time on the banks of Bhatsa river. My sister-in-law went into the water to wash off her dirty sandals. But, she slipped into the water and due to the heavy flow, she was swept away from the banks. None of us knew swimming. We started calling for help when the police patil of the village immediately called some residents who came within minutes with rescue equipment like ropes and life jackets, and jumped into the river.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She went 500m ahead where the water was at least 20 feet deep.

Pradeep Gaikar, head of the rescue team of the Garse village, said, “We have made our own rescue team in the village as we are near the river. In case of flooding, we help people who are stuck. The authorities take time to reach. Till then, we can provide help. We have trained the people with the help of District Rescue. Even the children are trained.”

One member of the team immediately jumped into the water and held the woman till the other members set up the equipment. “There was a rock near the woman that she and her rescuer held on to while the others swam towards her to pull her out. All of us had life jackets and we used a rope. Thus, it was manageable to reach her, or else in monsoon people drown at a blink of an eye,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veer Gaikar, a 12-year-old boy, was one of the rescuers.