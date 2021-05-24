3-day special walk-in Covid vaccination drive begins in Mumbai

People aged above 45-years can walk into 213 centres in Mumbai between 10am to 3pm for three days beginning Monday and receive the first dose of Covishield vaccine in a special drive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Those above 60 years of age can also walk in at these centres to receive Covishield vaccine but those seeking the second dose will need to have completed 84 days after the first dose to be eligible. Corporation officials added that between Thursday and Saturday, vaccination will only be done on appointment basis, and on Sunday, it will remain suspended.

The special drive will also provide the second dose of Covaxin to all age groups. BMC officials said the number of centres and timing will differ during the three day special drive to vaccinate people in the 45 years+ age group.

The corporation had suspended walk-in vaccination about two weeks ago citing overcrowding at vaccination centres. The BMC last week resumed walk-in vaccination for those above 60 years. Vaccination for 18-44 years age group remains suspended in civic and government run vaccination centres.

As per BMC data, there are 1.1 million senior citizens in the city, out of which, 882,000 have been administered the first dose. The civic body is now focusing on covering the remaining 300,000 senior citizens.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,427 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 49 related fatalities, raising the overall count of infections to 696,910 and the toll to 14,565. The Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and its satellite towns, reported 3,678 new cases and 87 deaths, which increased the overall caseload to 1508,663 and the number of fatalities to 26,855, the state’s health department said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 26,672 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 594 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 5,579,897 and the toll to 88,620, the health department bulletin said.