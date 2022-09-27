4 children, 60-year-old injured as wall collapses during demolition in Bhiwandi

Five people including four children suffered injuries after a wall behind the stage of the Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Cultural Hall collapsed while it was being demolished by the concerned authority.

The locals claimed that the improper demolition technique led to the collapse and vandalised the JCB while the driver and employees fled the spot. The Shanti Nagar police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

The incident occurred at Chavan Colony near IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi at around 5PM when a few children were playing in the lane outside their houses. The lane was just behind the wall that was being demolished. The employees allegedly demolished the wall from the front without realising there were people behind.

The injured have been identified as Alisa (3), Faizan (8), Zainab Khan (4), Naziya Shaikh (17) and Nizamuddin Ansari (60). They were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. Later, a doctor from the hospital referred them to Kalwa Hospital for further treatment.

Naziya Shaikh, who suffered shoulder and head injuries, said, “I was passing by the lane to bring my younger brother when the wall collapsed on me.”

Arun Raut, corporator of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), said, “This wall and the hall come under the BNCMC. There was negligence of the corporation while demolishing the wall. The wall was in a dangerous condition and dilapidated. The corporation should have covered it with a net to avoid any collapse.”

Vijay Mhasal, BNCMC commissioner, claimed that some unknown persons were demolishing the wall. “There were no employees of the civic body. This hall comes under the BNCMC jurisdiction. An inquiry committee will be formed to know who was at the spot.”