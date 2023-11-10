4 cops injured in mob attack in Ambivli

Bhiwandi: A joint team of 15 personnel from Andheri and Khadakpada police stations faced assault from a mob in Ambivli, Kalyan, in the early hours of Thursday when they went to arrest a suspected chain snatcher. It later emerged that he was part of a gang planning robbery during Diwali.

Four policemen suffered injuries as the mob pelted stones on them.

On Thursday at around 1.45 am, acting on a tip-off, Andheri police contacted officers in Khadakpada police about a habitual chain snatcher who was hiding in Irani Pada, a settlement of people from Iranian descent, in Ambivli. Meanwhile, Khadakpada police also received information about the accused being a part of a group that was planning robbery during the festivals. They conducted primary searches in areas where ornaments are purchased during festivals.

The joint team reached the suburb and found a group consisting Hasan Irani, Abbas Irani, Talif Irani, Mohammad Aziz Irani and Mohmmad Nasar Irani involved in suspicious activity. When they tried to arrest them, they attacked the police and managed to flee from the spot.

Police said 25 people, including women assembled around them, pelted stones and attacked them with sticks. During the incident, police constables Ananta Desle, Kundan Bhamare, Rahul Shinde and Navnath Dongre of Khadakpada police suffered injuries. Apart from this, the police vehicle was also damaged.

Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police, said, “A case has been lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 15 different sections of the IPC.”

Of the group, Talif was arrested and handed over to Andheri police, while the others are still at large. A search operation is on.

The DN Nagar police had faced similar resistance from citizens of the infamous neighbourhood in August, when a team went to nab an accused in a cheating case.

