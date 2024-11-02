Mumbai: Fires erupted in at least four places in Mumbai on Friday amidst Diwali festivities, though no death or serious injuries were reported in the incidents. 4 fires erupt in Mumbai, no serious injuries

The first fire occurred at 3:20am in Oceanic building in Kalbadevi’s Chira Bazar. Around 25-30 persons who were trapped in the building were rescued, said officials. Three men who tried to escape through the stairs were treated for their injuries at BYL Nair hospital in the outpatient department, they added.

The second fire erupted at 6:58pm at a ration office on Phoenix Road in Sion. The fire was extinguished by 8:10pm and no one was injured in the incident.

The third fire erupted at 7:35pm at the Lodha Fiorenza building in Goregaon East. It was confined to flat number 3003 on the 30th floor and was extinguished by 8:40pm.

At 7:54 pm, around 18-20 scrap godowns along Mahakali Caves Road in MIDC, Andheri East caught fire. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, and stored articles. It was extinguished at 11:38pm, said officials.