Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 fires erupt in Mumbai, no serious injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Fires broke out in four Mumbai locations during Diwali celebrations; no serious injuries reported. Quick responses contained the incidents.

Mumbai: Fires erupted in at least four places in Mumbai on Friday amidst Diwali festivities, though no death or serious injuries were reported in the incidents.

4 fires erupt in Mumbai, no serious injuries
4 fires erupt in Mumbai, no serious injuries

The first fire occurred at 3:20am in Oceanic building in Kalbadevi’s Chira Bazar. Around 25-30 persons who were trapped in the building were rescued, said officials. Three men who tried to escape through the stairs were treated for their injuries at BYL Nair hospital in the outpatient department, they added.

The second fire erupted at 6:58pm at a ration office on Phoenix Road in Sion. The fire was extinguished by 8:10pm and no one was injured in the incident.

The third fire erupted at 7:35pm at the Lodha Fiorenza building in Goregaon East. It was confined to flat number 3003 on the 30th floor and was extinguished by 8:40pm.

At 7:54 pm, around 18-20 scrap godowns along Mahakali Caves Road in MIDC, Andheri East caught fire. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, and stored articles. It was extinguished at 11:38pm, said officials.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //