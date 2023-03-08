4 held from Kolkata for duping MBBS aspirants of 1.17 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested four people from Kolkata for allegedly duping four MBBS aspirants of ₹1.17 crore under the pretext of providing them admission through management quota in a medical college in Mumbai. HT Image

The accused are identified as Aamir Khan, 29, Abhijit Kumar alias Vishal Chaudhary, 29, Ahmed Raj alias Kunal, 28, and Ali Malik, alias Prithvi, 28. They were produced in a local court in Kolkata and are in transit remand for three days. Police will bring them to Mumbai on Wednesday for further interrogation and legal process.

Last month, special police commissioner Deven Bharti formed the SIT after they learnt that seven cases related to MBBS aspirants cheating were registered in JJ Marg and MRA Marg police stations. All seven cases were transferred to the SIT to probe.

“They accessed the contact list of the students who cleared NEET and they spoke to them using fake names and took money by promising them admissions in top colleges,” said a crime branch officer.

In December 2022, a case was registered in JJ Marg police station after the accused Ganesh Raokhande and Luv Gupta provided the details of the Kolkata gang who had duped four aspirants and took from ₹25 lakh to ₹40 lakh from each of them on fake promises.

“The JJ Marg police arrested Gupta earlier in the case. Later, Raokhande was arrested and based on his interrogation, four from Kolkata were arrested,” said the crime branch officer.

On March 1, the SIT arrested two accused Iftikhar Ahmed Mustaq Ahmed alias Abhay Singh or Gautam, 31, a resident of Noida and Gupta, 35, a native of Jaipur for allegedly duping an MBBS aspirant of ₹6.5 lakh on the pretext of providing admission through management quota in a medical college at Mumbai. Both the accused are software engineers and were earlier arrested by Navi Mumbai Police in a similar case.