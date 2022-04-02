4 students of Ashram school in Bhiwandi admitted to hospital for food poisoning, condition stable
Four school students were admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning on Saturday afternoon.
Around 15 students in the age group of 8 to 13 years, all residing in the BR Ambedkar Ashram in Shiroda Village of Bhiwandi in Thane district, showed symptoms of food poisoning. While 11 were discharged after primary treatment, four were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.
Shaila Pandav, superintendent of the Ashram School said, “The students had eaten the regular meals served in the Ashram. The food was prepared in our Ashram itself. Around 15 students started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea after lunch. Out of them, 11 recovered while four were taken to Kalwa. We will investigate the cause of the poisoning.”
Chief medical officer, Dattatrey Kole, of Kalwa Hospital informed that all the four students in this hospital were stable.
Kole, in a statement to Thane Municipal Corporation authorities, said, “The four students were brought to the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. We started their treatment immediately and their health is better now. We have not found the reason for food poisoning and will get an idea only after checking the medical reports.”
The four students admitted to Kalwa Hospital are identified as Ashwini Dilip Ravate (13), Nitesh Anil Dighe (9), Aruna Tulshiram Murga (12) and Roshni Somesh Umbre (10).
The reason for the food poisoning was not yet known.
Atul Bhadange, general secretary of the Ashram, however, claimed that the students did not have food poisoning but suffered from dehydration as none of the others suffered poisoning.
-
36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director
It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.
-
Ludhiana| 20-year-old man arrested for rape bid on minor
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Amarjit Colony of Tibba Road. The accused has been identified as a neighbour of the victim, Wasim alias Salman. The girl told the police that the accused was a frequent visitor to her house. On March 28, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in and forcefully took her to the bathroom and tried to rape her.
-
Make arrangements for live telecast of “School Chalo” drive: UP Chief secy
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed officials to ensure that all the “parishadiya” schools, block-level resource centres and district offices have adequate arrangements for the live telecast of the “School Chalo Abhiyan” that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would launch from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on Monday (April 4).
-
Raj criticises cousin, asks his family to stop inferring in functioning of BMC
Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is desperate to survive in the political space, is trying to adopt the hardline Hindutva agenda. During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj said that Uddhav, who asked the investigating agencies to arrest him instead of harassing his family members needs to stop his family members from interfering in the functioning of BMC.
-
State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June
PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 will be declared around June 10 and class 10 thereafter. The higher secondary certificate or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics