4 students of Ashram school in Bhiwandi admitted to hospital for food poisoning, condition stable

Four school students were admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning on Saturday afternoon.

Around 15 students in the age group of 8 to 13 years, all residing in the BR Ambedkar Ashram in Shiroda Village of Bhiwandi in Thane district, showed symptoms of food poisoning. While 11 were discharged after primary treatment, four were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

Shaila Pandav, superintendent of the Ashram School said, “The students had eaten the regular meals served in the Ashram. The food was prepared in our Ashram itself. Around 15 students started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea after lunch. Out of them, 11 recovered while four were taken to Kalwa. We will investigate the cause of the poisoning.”

Chief medical officer, Dattatrey Kole, of Kalwa Hospital informed that all the four students in this hospital were stable.

Kole, in a statement to Thane Municipal Corporation authorities, said, “The four students were brought to the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. We started their treatment immediately and their health is better now. We have not found the reason for food poisoning and will get an idea only after checking the medical reports.”

The four students admitted to Kalwa Hospital are identified as Ashwini Dilip Ravate (13), Nitesh Anil Dighe (9), Aruna Tulshiram Murga (12) and Roshni Somesh Umbre (10).

The reason for the food poisoning was not yet known.

Atul Bhadange, general secretary of the Ashram, however, claimed that the students did not have food poisoning but suffered from dehydration as none of the others suffered poisoning.