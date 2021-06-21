Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
43-yr-old driver found murdered in his car in Thane

A 43-year-old cab driver was found murdered in his parked vehicle near Tikujiniwadi, Thane, on Sunday evening
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
A 43-year-old cab driver was found murdered in his parked vehicle near Tikujiniwadi, Thane, on Sunday evening. There were strangulation marks on his neck, according to Manpada-Chitalsar police.

The driver, identified as Sunil Asthana, 46, Thane resident, lived with his wife and two children. A resident of a nearby society passing through the area saw a man sitting unconscious on the driver’s seat and informed the police. “There were marks on his neck and blood inside the car. We have informed the forensic team. We are investigating the case further. We have sent the body for post-mortem,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

