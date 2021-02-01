45th Raising Day: 1,500-crore contraband seized by Indian Coast Guard in 2020

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) claims to have seized contraband worth ₹1,500 crore that was being smuggled into the country through the coastline. The ICG was able to intercept more than 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian exclusive economic zone (EEZ). After nabbing the suspects, they were handed over to the local police station for further legal action, said an ICG officer.

In 2020, 11 cyclones hit the Indian coastline and the ICG conducted rescue operations and saved the lives of around 40,000 fishermen by escorting them back to shore. During the pandemic, patrolling was round the clock and fishing boat checks were conducted, said the officer.

The ICG will be celebrating its 45th Raising Day on February 1. In the last 44 years, the ICG has grown into a formidable force, with 156 ships and 62 aircraft, and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025. The Coast Guard patrols the distance between the shore and 12 to 200 nautical miles in the sea. ICG is the fourth largest coast guard in the world and plays a very important role in securing coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.

In the last 44 years, the ICG has saved over 10,000 lives and apprehended around 14,000 miscreants since its inception in 1977. On average, the Coast Guard saves a life every two days at sea, the ICG officer mentioned in a press note released ahead of Raising Day.

“During the pandemic, we maintained a round-the-clock vigil in the exclusive economic zone, by deploying around 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily. Due to the vigil, we managed to seize contraband worth about ₹1,500 crore and apprehend more than 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian EEZ in 2020,” said an ICG spokesperson.

Last year in September, the Indian Coast Guard doused a fire onboard the 333-metre-long carrier motor tanker New Diamond off the Sri Lanka coast, which was carrying 3 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil. The ICG averted a major ecological disaster and rescued 23 crew members of the tanker.