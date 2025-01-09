Menu Explore
46-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jan 09, 2025 08:20 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after spiking her drink and filming the act

MUMBAI: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after spiking her drink and filming the act.

46-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl
46-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

According to the police, the teen lives in the Chembur area along with her parents. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the accused, an acquaintance of the victim’s family, lured the girl to Chembur station under the pretext of buying her clothes. He then took her to his female friend’s residence nearby and offered her a spiked drink, rendering her unconscious.

The victim alleged that after having the juice she got unconscious. The accused subsequently sexually assaulted the girl and took photographs of the act.

The incident came to light around 6pm when the victim’s mother repeatedly failed to reach her daughter by phone, she contacted the accused, who initially did not answer. Upon calling from an unknown number, the accused revealed the girl’s location. The victim’s mother then learnt that they were at someone’s house, said a police officer.

The victim, regaining semi-consciousness, managed to contact her mother and reported the assault. The mother immediately approached the RCF police station and filed a rape complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police promptly conducted a medical examination of the victim and arrested the accused based on the mother’s complaint.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
