46-year-old stabs 8-year-old to death, injures man who intervenes in Dahanu

The police on Tuesday arrested Pramod Ratnakar Goshe, 46, for allegedly killing Varsha Suresh Goshe, 8, near a zilla parishad overhead tank in Ranshet-Vangadpada, Dahanu. The accused stabbed the girl with a sickle on her neck, head, back, hands and other parts of the body and she died on the spot.
By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The accused stabbed the girl with a sickle on her neck, head, back, hands and other parts of the body and she died on the spot. Goshe also assaulted Vilas Barkya Bolada, 40, a farm labourer, who intervened during the attack. He is admitted to Cottage Government hospital at Dahanu.

The police nabbed Goshe within a few hours of the murder from a dense jungle.

Dashrath Patil, senior police inspector, Dahanu police station, said, “Goshe may have had a previous enmity with the girl’s parents. We don’t know the motive yet. We arrested him under sections 302 (murder), 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have seized the sickle. We will produce him before the Dahanu court on Wednesday. The post-mortem report of the girl is awaited and we will take statement from the injured as soon as he is able to communicate with us.”

According to police sources, the accused is a distant relative of the girl. He has three children and his wife had left him three years ago. Sanjay Mohite, DIG, Konkan Range, and other officials visited the spot.

