48 live cartridges recovered near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony

Police on Tuesday night recovered 48 live cartridges (0.2mm) near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony following a tip-off about the bullets lying in a parking area, an officer said.

Prasad Pitale, a local police officer, said they were informed about the bullets at 9pm. It was not immediately clear who left the cartridges in the parking area and why.

Also Read | Maharashtra police to transfer officers posted in Mumbai for over 8 years

“We are scanning closed-circuit television recordings of cameras installed in the area to find out who came there. Since it is a parking area, there would be several people who must have visited the area,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police were recording statements of security guards posted in the parking area and other witnesses who saw the cartridges and informed the police.