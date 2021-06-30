Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
48 live cartridges recovered near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony

Prasad Pitale, a local police officer, said they were informed about the bullets at 9pm. It was not immediately clear who left the cartridges in the parking area and why
By Megha Sood
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:45 AM IST
A view of Aarey Milk Colony, at Goregaon, in Mumbai. (HT Archive)

Police on Tuesday night recovered 48 live cartridges (0.2mm) near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony following a tip-off about the bullets lying in a parking area, an officer said.

Prasad Pitale, a local police officer, said they were informed about the bullets at 9pm. It was not immediately clear who left the cartridges in the parking area and why.

“We are scanning closed-circuit television recordings of cameras installed in the area to find out who came there. Since it is a parking area, there would be several people who must have visited the area,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police were recording statements of security guards posted in the parking area and other witnesses who saw the cartridges and informed the police.

