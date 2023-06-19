Woman crushed to death by BEST bus in Dadar

Mumbai: A 48-year-old woman riding pillion was killed after she was crushed under the rear tyre of a BEST bus in Dadar on Sunday afternoon.

The Dadar police have registered a case against the bus driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

The incident occurred when the woman and her husband were on their way to buy rice on their two-wheeler and the speeding bus hit them from behind.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3pm when Shyamla Alishetty, 48, and her husband Prakash Alishetty, 52, left their residence on their scooter to buy rice in ‘Apna Sahakar Bhandar’ in Dadar.

When they were near Century Bazar, the bus dashed into their bike from behind and as a result, Prakash lost control over the vehicle and they fell on the road with Shyamala thrown in front of the bus, said a police officer.

Shyamla was crushed under the speeding bus’s rear tyre, while Prakash sustained minor injuries. The passersby gathered and informed the police about the incident.

Both Shyamala and Prakash were rushed to KEM Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival and her husband was given treatment, said the police officer.

The Dadar police have registered a case against the bus driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. The FIR is in the process, and he will be arrested, said Rajendra Avhad, senior inspector. The police have recorded Prakash’s statement.

During preliminary investigation, the police learnt that Shyamala used to work as a teacherr in Mahalaxmi-based school, while Prakash works in Bank of Baroda in Thane branch as a manager.