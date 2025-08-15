49 Maharashtra police personnel to receive Gallantry and Service Medals today

Mumbai: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday announced the names of the 1090 uniformed personnel who will be receiving Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day today. Out of the 1090 personnel, 49 officers are from the Maharashtra Police Force, of which three will be receiving the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, Gallantry Medals for seven and Medals for Meritorious Service for 39 officers. Gold Police Badge isolated on black background

The three officers receiving Medals for Distinguished Service are the inspector general of police Anil Dashrathrao Kumbhare, commissioner of police Navinchnaadra Datta Reddy, and assistant commissioner of police Rajendrasingh Prabhisinh Gaor.

The seven personnel receiving Gallantry Medals include assistant police inspector Netaji Sukhdev Bandgar, assistant police sub-inspector Manohar Kotla Mahaka, head constable Manohar Lachma Pendam, police constables Prakash Ishwar Kannake, Atul Satyanarayan Yegolpawar, Hidayat Saddulla Khan and Late Suresh Lingaji Telami (posthumous).

The uniformed personnel include officers from the state and central police force, prison services, fire brigades and the home guards across the country. Out of the 1090 medals being honoured today, 233 will be receiving Gallantry Medals, 99 will be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and 758 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Out of the 99 personnel receiving the President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 are from the Police Force, five from the Fire Brigade, three from the Civil Defence & Home Guard Services and two from the Correctional Service.

Out of 758 Medals for Meritorious Service, 635 are from the Police Force, 51 from Fire Services, 41 from the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 31 from the Correctional Service.