49-year-old man beaten to death in Ulhasnagar; 3 missing

Thane: A 49-year-old man from Ulhasnagar was allegedly beaten to death by three youngsters recently after he mistakenly bumped into two of them while walking on the road. The accused – identified as Samir Gaikwad, Gaurav Godia and Manish Duseja – have been absconding since the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Ulhasnagar camp no. 4, section 26 road area around 1am on Monday when the victim, Rakesh Kukreja, was walking to his house. “The trio were standing near the Shitlamata Temple when Kukreja mistakenly collided with Godia and Gaikwad. Both got angry and started arguing with Kukreja,” a police officer said.

Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Vithalwadi police station said that the argument escalated and all of them started beating Kukreja. “When he fell unconscious, all the accused fled. Few residents rushed Kukreja to the Central hospital and later informed his son, who later shifted him to the KEM hospital where he was declared dead,” he said.

According to the police, Kukreja’s 22-year-old son has reported the incident to the police.

