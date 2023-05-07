49-year-old dies as speeding car crashes into his bike; teen held

Mumbai: A 49-year-old pan shop owner succumbed to his injuries after a car hit his bike from behind at Devidas Lane, Borivali West. The driver of the car – identified as Faraz Sayyed, 19 – had been arrested in the matter.

Sachin Thathera, Subhash’s younger brother, who also runs a pan shop, said in his complaint to the police that when he reached the spot fifteen minutes after the accident, he saw that his brother’s bike was completely damaged and lying on the side of the road. “Few people had gheraoed Sayyed, while some others rushed my brother to the Karuna Hospital nearby. At the hospital, I was told that my brother was brought dead,” he further added in the complaint. (HT PHOTO)

The victim, Subhash Thathera, was on his way home after closing his shop at 11pm on Thursday, said a police officer, adding, “Not too far from his home, at Govind Nagar, Sayyed crashed his Volkswagen Polo into his bike.”

Sachin told HT that the crowd consisted of around 150 people and they did not let the driver leave the spot. “Sayyed was brought to the hospital when I went there. However, he slipped away before the police could get hold of him,” Sachin added.

The MHB Colony Police Station registered a case against the accused for rash and negligent driving and culpable homicide. “Sayyed is currently in judicial custody,” the police officer added.

