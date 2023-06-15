4-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at Vasai resort

MUMBAI: A four-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a beach front resort in Vasai West on Tuesday.

The boy, Mohammed Imad Qureshi, a Bandra resident, was on a day-long picnic with his parents and relatives at Seven Sea Resort, when the incident took place, according to the police.

Imad’s father, Muddasar Qureshi, 38, told the police that around noon, the boy was playing near the pool, and he was chatting with relatives. Half an hour later they realised that Imad had gone missing.

Muddasar said that they began searching for Imad and found him in the swimming pool and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Qureshi said that there were no safety measures in place at the swimming pool. “There are no lifeguards in the pool area,” said Qureshi.

“Qureshi told us that his son Imad had fallen in the pool and drowned,” said Kalyanrao Karpe, senior police inspector of Arnala police station.

The police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the drowning and are investigating it. “We are checking recordings of the CCTV cameras at the resort and the pool area to see whether there was any negligence on part of the resort management,” said Karpe.

On April 19, an 18-year-old from Nalasopara drowned when he had gone swimming in the water park at Kshitij resort in Virar.

The police had registered a case of accidental death on May 5 after the CCTV footages of the incident came forward. The police booked the management of the resort.

The incident happened at 4.30pm. As the pool was shallow, no one noticed that the teenager was drowning.

