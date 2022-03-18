Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

5 arrested for murder of 21-year-old in Thane

A man was allegedly murdered by five people in Thane for interfering in a fight between the accused and a third party known to be deceased; a case has been registered under IPC 302 in Vartak Nagar police station and all the five accused have been arrested for the murder
Published on Mar 18, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The deceased, identified as Sumit Raut, a 21-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar, Thane. According to Vartak Nagar police officials, the accused and the deceased were friends for a long time and recently they had a big fight over a mobile charging issue, leading to a split between them.

A senior police inspector of Vartak Nagar police station said, “All the five accused went to the deceased’s house on March 16 to ask the reason for supporting the man opposite to them while discussing the matter. They had a huge argument and beat him to death. Raut’s elder brother immediately took him to the hospital but he was declared dead.”

The accused – Abhishek Keskar, Raj Vanjari, Sahil Kamble, Utkarsh Bansode and Amol Bansode – were arrested on Thursday and have a criminal background, the police said.

