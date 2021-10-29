Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 arrested for thefts in Dombivli
mumbai news

5 arrested for thefts in Dombivli

Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested five accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area; police have recovered valuables worth ₹4.40 lakh including foreign currency
Manpada police in Dombivli with the five arrested accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 10:11 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dombivli

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested five accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area. The team has recovered all the valuables from the accused worth 4.40 lakh including foreign currency.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Borade, 20, Akash Pole, 21, Akash Sharma, 20, Rafiq Shaikh, 25, Mohin Ahamed, 31. According to Manpada officials, the accused have been active in small thefts since lockdown and recently started stealing bikes and breaking into houses.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “In some of the CCTV footage, the accused were seen clearly and therefore we started searching for them after which on Thursday we were able to arrest all of them and recovered bikes, cash and foreign currency worth 4.40 lakh. All of them are residents of Kalyan and nearby areas. Therefore, they used to roam around the streets and wherever they got a chance to steal anything, they would take advantage of the same. Further investigation about them is going on.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP