Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 arrested from Rajasthan for looting jewellery shop in Ghansoli
mumbai news

5 arrested from Rajasthan for looting jewellery shop in Ghansoli

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five persons from Rajasthan for robbing a jewellery shop in broad daylight in Ghansoli on November 14; they fled to Rajasthan with gold worth ₹1.40Cr and 3.3kg of silver jewellery
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five persons who fled to Rajasthan after looting a jewellery shop in Ghansoli on November 14. (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 09:19 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has nabbed five persons from Rajasthan for robbing a jewellery shop in broad daylight in Ghansoli on November 14. They fled to Rajasthan with gold worth 1.40Cr and 3.3kg of silver jewellery.

Police have recovered 1Cr worth gold jewellery and 2kg of silver from them.

The accused were arrested from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan and brought to Navi Mumbai on Monday. The five had forcefully entered Ambika Jewellers between 1.15pm and 2pm by threatening the shop owners and employees with weapons and locked them inside the bathroom with tape.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner, Bipin Kumar Singh, said, “This daylight loot in the city was a rare and sensational case. The accused had planned well in advance. The two masterminds resided in Ghansoli temporarily and did a recce of the shop. With the help of CCTV cameras, call data records and other technology, we managed to trace the accused who had fled to Rajasthan.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP