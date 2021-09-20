Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 boys drown during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai, 2 rescued: BMC
mumbai news

5 boys drown during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai, 2 rescued: BMC

The two boys were rescued by the locals and sent to Cooper Hospital, while search and rescue operations by Mumbai fire brigade for the remaining three is underway, said BMC.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade in an official statement said that aid of Navy divers and police boat has been requested.(ANI Photo)

Out of the five boys, who drowned in the sea at Versova Jetty while immersing Ganesh idol, two were rescued while three are still missing, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

"In an unfortunate turn of events, 05 boys who ventured into the sea for Ganesh idol immersion, reportedly drowned at Versova Jetty. 02 boys were rescued by locals and sent to Cooper Hospital while the rescue operation for remaining three is still on by fire brigade," BMC tweeted on Sunday.

"This was not a designated immersion point. We had restricted people. However, they mischievously entered for Ganpati immersion," said Manoj Waman Pohanekar, a police officer at Versova police station.

Chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade in an official statement said that aid of Navy divers and police boat has been requested. 

