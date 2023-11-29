5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai's Chembur; 11 people rescued. Video

Five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 7.50am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur. According to officials, 11 people have been rescued so far out of which four persons have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

“A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of four to five two-storey structures,” a civic official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

In a video posted by PTI, several houses can be seen collapsed as rescuers continued to remove the rubble.

The fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service, and other agencies have been mobilised at the incident site.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident on Monday, a fire broke out in a ground-plus-21-floor residential building - Chistiya Palace, near Agripada police station in Mumbai. According to officials, no injuries or casualties were reported as the one-year-old building is still partly occupied with only six families - who were evacuated on time. Officials declared the blaze as ‘level-one’ (minor emergency), adding that it was confined to the electric wiring and installations in an electric duct between the fifth and eighth floor.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife died of suspected suffocation after a fire broke out in their two-storey bungalow Madhvi Nivas in Waghbil area of Thane on Saturday. According to the police, the blaze erupted around 3:20 am when they were sleeping. However, three of their family members were rescued.

