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5 of family killed after car hits parked truck on Samruddhi eway

Police said the impact of the collision left the car completely mangled, killing all five occupants on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the car crashed into the rear of a container truck that was parked on the expressway

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 04:34 AM IST
By Pradip Kumar Maitra
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NAGPUR: Five members of a family, including three generations, were killed after their car crashed into a stationary container truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Amravati district on Sunday.

5 of family killed after car hits parked truck on Samruddhi eway
5 of family killed after car hits parked truck on Samruddhi eway

The victims, residents of Babupeth in Chandrapur, were travelling to Akola for a family function when the accident took place near Dhamangaon Railway around noon.

The deceased were identified as Mahadev Jiwaji Jivne, 65, his wife Latabai, 60, their son Bhaskar, 43, daughter-in-law Arati, 41, and granddaughter Trisha, 12, all residents of Babupeth in Chandrapur.

Police said the impact of the collision left the car completely mangled, killing all five occupants on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the car crashed into the rear of a container truck that was parked on the expressway.

Rescue teams, along with police and emergency personnel, extricated the bodies from the wreckage and shifted them to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The accident briefly affected traffic on the expressway before police cleared the site.

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding. However, police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established. They are also examining whether the container truck was parked in accordance with safety norms and whether adequate warning signs had been placed. A case has been registered against the driver, police said.

 
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