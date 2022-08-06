5 run away from Kalwa Madrassa to escape corporal punishment, detained

Five students who ran away from a Madrassa in Kalwa, Thane, on August 1 to escape from two teachers, who they claimed used corporal punishment, were detained by the Dombivli GRP officials. An alert woman commuter called the railway control room to inform them about the students.

The Dombivli GRP, after detaining the five boys aged between nine and 11 years, registered a case under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Child Rights Act against the two teachers of the Kalwa-based Madrassa and transferred the case to the Thane police for further investigation.

As per the Dombivli GRP officials, the students ran away from the Madrassa and boarded a local train from Kalwa and further had plans to board a train to Bihar, their native place from Kalyan railway station. On the local train, an alert women commuter who heard their conversation called up the control room and informed them. The control room staff further passed the message to Dombivli GRP and when the local train reached Dombivli railway station, the students were detained.

“After detaining them, they were presented to the Child Welfare Committee. During the inquiry by the committee, the students revealed that they were beaten up by two teachers at the Madrassa. They also had marks on their body, the committee said. Based on the directions from the committee, a case was registered against the two teachers. We have submitted the case to Thane city police on Friday. The students were then sent to the Child Rehabilitation Centre in Ulhasnagar,” said Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP.

Manohar Avhad, senior police inspector, Kalwa police, said,” We have not yet received the case at Kalwa police station. Once we receive it, we will start the inquiry. As of now, we cannot comment on the same.”

