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5 women made to lie on floor post-surgery at Maharashtra PHC; get beds after minister intervenes

5 women made to lie on floor post-surgery at Maharashtra PHC; get beds after minister intervenes

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Beed, A video showing five women recuperating on the floor at a Primary Health Centre following family planning surgery in Maharashtra's Beed district prompted swift intervention on Friday by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, who ensured they were provided beds.

5 women made to lie on floor post-surgery at Maharashtra PHC; get beds after minister intervenes

Dr Roshan Gaikwad, medical officer of the PHC in Kaij tehsil, confirmed the minister called the centre and directed that the women patients be immediately allotted beds as they recover from the sterilization surgery.

During a recent surgical camp, the government-run health facility, located in a remote area and equipped with only 10 beds, saw 15 women arriving for family planning procedure.

While medical staff managed the surgery, five women were reportedly forced to lie on the floor during their recovery period, sparking concerns over hygiene and patient dignity.

Gaikwad clarified that the staff had initially requested the additional patients to return for the next month's camp due to the lack of beds at the PHC.

"However, the women insisted on the procedure, stating they could not return later as they were scheduled to migrate for work. They provided consent to be treated despite the lack of bedding," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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