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50 shanties gutted in Bhayandar fire were illegal structures: MNS

The allegations were made by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday, stating that the area was occupied by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and demanding strict action against the defaulting individuals

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Megha Sood
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Mumbai: A fire that broke out in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East on Friday night claimed three lives and gutted over 50 settlements allegedly built through illegal encroachments on mangrove land. The allegations were made by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday, stating that the area was occupied by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and demanding strict action against the defaulting individuals.

The MNS claims that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been living in the illegally constructed structures on mangrove lands.

According to the police, an FIR was registered in 2024 against 11 individuals under the Environment Protection Act for alleged mangrove destruction and unauthorised land filling at the site.

However, residents claimed that no effective action followed. They alleged that large-scale encroachment has taken place in Indralok Phase 4 on both private and government land, with several unauthorised structures coming up over time. The fire, which broke out around 8.30 pm, spread rapidly after three gas cylinders exploded, reducing the cluster to ashes within minutes.

The Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) alleged that the land had been illegally reclaimed and used not only for residential shanties but also for scrap businesses. The political party claimed that repeated complaints were made to the civic body, but no action was taken, despite a police outpost being located nearby. The party also raised concerns over the alleged presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the area, claiming that the Bangladesh flag had been found at the site.

 
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