5,000 workers affiliated to BMS protest at labour commissioner’s office

MUMBAI: Over 5,000 workers from across Maharashtra staged a protest outside the Office of the Labour Commissioner at BKC on Thursday, demanding the implementation of long-pending labour reforms. The demonstration underscored the mounting discontent among contractual workers, bank employees, ASHA workers and hawkers among others.

The demonstration underscored the mounting discontent among contractual workers, bank employees, ASHA workers and hawkers among others (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Organised by the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the ‘Kamgar Aakrosh Morcha’ drew participation from over 35 affiliated unions. Protesters pressed for the implementation of already accepted demands, improved service conditions and the adoption of Haryana Model for contractual employment. Under the latter, government institutions directly employ workers instead of outsourcing this to private contractors.

Following the protest, labour minister Akash Fundkar met a delegation led by BMS Maharashtra president Anil Dumne and announced that a dedicated study group would soon be constituted to examine the Haryana Pattern as a possible model.

Kiran Milkar, general secretary of BMS Maharashtra, told HT that eliminating intermediaries would enhance efficiency, ensure accountability and improve workers’ welfare. “This contractor-driven system has little utility and leads to several problems,” he said. The union activist added that they were also demanding the implementation of several demands accepted but unimplemented by the government.

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{{^usCountry}} Participants from diverse sectors highlighted their grievances. Sachin Kolhe, a 42-year-old bank employee from Jalna, pointed to their inadequate pension. “We earn up to ₹50,000 a month, but after retirement we get only ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. Imagine surviving on 3% of your income. We demand a minimum pension of ₹7,500 for survival,” he said. Bank employees also reiterated their demand for a five-day work week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participants from diverse sectors highlighted their grievances. Sachin Kolhe, a 42-year-old bank employee from Jalna, pointed to their inadequate pension. “We earn up to ₹50,000 a month, but after retirement we get only ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. Imagine surviving on 3% of your income. We demand a minimum pension of ₹7,500 for survival,” he said. Bank employees also reiterated their demand for a five-day work week. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ASHA workers, who are accredited social health workers, highlighted their poor remuneration and excessive workload. “We receive only ₹100 as a mobile phone allowance,” said Rajeshree Shinde, 42. “Is it even possible to manage calls in that amount? Instead of a salary, we are given a stipend. We demand proper wages.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASHA workers, who are accredited social health workers, highlighted their poor remuneration and excessive workload. “We receive only ₹100 as a mobile phone allowance,” said Rajeshree Shinde, 42. “Is it even possible to manage calls in that amount? Instead of a salary, we are given a stipend. We demand proper wages.” {{/usCountry}}

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Street vendors also raised concerns about eviction and lack of legal protection. Vivek Bhatkar, 53, from Dadar, who contested the Town Vending Committee election in 2024, said, “If I am an illegal hawker, then who is a legal hawker?” He demanded the demarcation of hawking zones and protection under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The protest concluded with the submission of memorandums to the labour department. Union leaders warned that if their demands remained unaddressed, they would return with a larger mobilisation.

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