Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 51-year-old man arrested for molesting 7-year-old in Mumbai
mumbai news

51-year-old man arrested for molesting 7-year-old in Mumbai

According to the MIDC police, a woman approached them late in the evening on Monday alleging that the 51-year-old had been luring her 7-year-old daughter with money, and molesting her for the past 10 days
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The MIDC police have booked the 51-year-old man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. (Representational pic)

The MIDC police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly molesting his seven-year-old neighbour several times.

According to the MIDC police, a woman approached them late in the evening on Monday alleging that her neighbour had been luring her daughter with money, and molesting her for the past 10 days.

The officers said that the man, who is unemployed, stays in the pump room near SEEPZ in Andheri (East). “The accused had been luring the kid with money for chocolate when the girl’s mother would go out to buy vegetables and groceries,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.

On Tuesday when the accused called out to the girl, her mother who was at home, suspected foul play and sought help of some neighbours who confronted the man.

The accused then confessed to molesting the girl, “The locals caught the man and handed him over to us,” said the officer.

The MIDC police have booked the man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid Covid pandemic, online gaming addiction among kids a concern, say experts

Gujarat CM replaced as govt machinery crumbled in state: Saamana editorial

Javed Akhtar’s plaint: Warrant if Kangana doesn’t appear on Sept 20, says court

Police arrest 51-year-old for sexually abusing  minor in Mumbai's Andheri
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP