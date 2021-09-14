51-year-old man arrested for molesting 7-year-old in Mumbai

The MIDC police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly molesting his seven-year-old neighbour several times.

According to the MIDC police, a woman approached them late in the evening on Monday alleging that her neighbour had been luring her daughter with money, and molesting her for the past 10 days.

The officers said that the man, who is unemployed, stays in the pump room near SEEPZ in Andheri (East). “The accused had been luring the kid with money for chocolate when the girl’s mother would go out to buy vegetables and groceries,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.

On Tuesday when the accused called out to the girl, her mother who was at home, suspected foul play and sought help of some neighbours who confronted the man.

The accused then confessed to molesting the girl, “The locals caught the man and handed him over to us,” said the officer.

The MIDC police have booked the man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.