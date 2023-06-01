MUMBAI: A 52-year-old man travelling on a local train sustained a fracture in his left leg after he was hit by a piece of cement paver block thrown at the train between Santacruz and Khar station.

Commuter suffers leg fracture as paver block thrown at running train

The police said the incident happened on May 23, but the FIR was registered by the Bandra Government Railway Police only on Tuesday evening as the injured, Negsingh Kundansingh Negi, initially could not recollect how he got hurt.

According to Negi, who stays in Nalasopara East and works as a driver in Santacruz, on May 23, reached Santacruz railway station to return home. He said he boarded a Churchgate slow train from Santacruz to alight at Bandra and take a Bandra-Virar train, which would have left Bandra at 10.31 pm.

“As it was already late, I decided to alight at Khar station and board the train from there and therefore, I got up from my seat and stood at the door,” said Negi. He added that sometime after the train left Santacruz station, he felt a blunt object hit his leg.

“The thing which hit me was so huge that I lost my balance and was about to fall off the train, when passengers standing nearby caught me,” said Negi. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital by GRP officers. The doctors allowed him to go home after primary treatment.

“While Negi was at the hospital, we recorded his statement, but he was not clear as to what hit him and as he was discharged, we just noted down the incident,” said Hemraj Kumbhar, senior police inspector of Bandra GRP.

On Monday, when doctors called Negi for a follow up, they found that there was a fracture in his left leg and admitted him. “When we went to record his statement again, Negi recollected the incident and told us that it was piece of a cement paver block that was thrown at him from outside the train,” said Kumbhar.

Based on this statement on Tuesday, the Bandra GRP registered a case of causing hurt under section 388 of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person.

Kumbhar said that they are now checking the CCTV camera footages to find out whether someone was seen walking towards the spot. “As it was dark and the train was moving, there are no CCTV recordings of the spot as no cameras are installed between tracks. But we are checking to see if someone is walking along the tracks from Santacruz or Khar stations,” said Kumbhar.

