54.5K applicants to appear from 20 districts for 377 vacancies in Panvel civic body

PANVEL: As many as 54,558 applicants from across 20 districts from the state will appear for 377 vacancies in the first-ever recruitment drive of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) held online from December 8 to 11 in 11 sessions.

Amid several job scams and fake viral online posts assuring jobs to aspirants, Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh warned against falling for such scams and also threatened legal action against frauds. He said the recruitment drive is being conducted in a transparent manner.

“We have learnt of messages being sent through various social media handles promising jobs to people. No one should fall for them or believe in any rumour. The exams are being conducted in a totally transparent manner.”

PMC is offering jobs in 41 categories for group A to D classes through Saral Seva. The jobs are for various posts in administrative, engineering, technical, legal, fire service, security service, information and technology, accounts and finance, garden, urban development, mechanical, public health, sports, primary health, veterinary, audit and other civic departments.

On fake job offers, Deshmukh urged aspirants to report such scams to the police, “We will be taking legal action against anyone found making such fraudulent promises. We are writing to the police department on the issue. Candidates too should report to their nearest police station if any such offer is made to them directly or indirectly by persons in office or otherwise.”

Deshmukh said they received a good response to the recruitment drive and hence the exams are being held all over the state in 20 districts.

According to Deshmukh, “The entire recruitment process, which is the first since the civic body was formed in October 2016, is being handled by TCS. The exam centres have been finalised by PMC and TCS jointly.”

During the recruitment drive, strict measures will be put in place to avoid cheating incidents. Deputy municipal commissioner Kailas Gawde said, “To ensure there is no foul play, jammers will be installed at all the centres by PMC. This will ensure that the applicants will not be able to use mobile phones, bluetooth, digital watches etc. for any illegal activity.”

He also added, “From a security point of view, police personnel will be posted at the centres. Two PMC officials will also be posted for control and monitoring purposes.”

Gawde said this recruitment process will ensure the civic body gets highly trained and qualified personnel for its efficient functioning.

