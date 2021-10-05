55% of eligible population in Kalyan, Dombivli given first dose vaccination

With a better supply of vaccines in September, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to vaccinate 55% of its eligible population with at least the first dose while 27% is vaccinated with both the doses till the end of last month.

“Last month, the vaccination was undertaken in good numbers and we have managed to cover 50% of our listed population with the first dose. The further vaccination drive completely depends on the availability of the stock,” said an officer of the health department, KDMC.

As per the KDMC records, a total of 7.46 lakh citizens have been vaccinated with the first dose and 3.64 lakh with the second. Meanwhile, till August month, a total of 5.55 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 2.15 lakh with the second.

The twin cities had 3,696 vaccination sessions in August and almost doubled to 6,202 in September. Out of the 7.46 lakh vaccinations carried out, 5.02 lakh were done at government centres, 65,268 at near-to-home (mobile vaccination), 1.48 lakh at private centres and 30,575 at workplace.