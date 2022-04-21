Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

6 injured in accident involving car and bus at Kasara Ghat

A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six; one of whom suffered from serious head injuries; the accident occurred due to a brake failure
Published on Apr 21, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six, one of whom suffered from serious head injuries. The accident occurred due to a brake failure.

The mishap occurred when a truck broke down and bumped into the four-wheeler in front of it. The car then bumped into a bus and crushed between the two big vehicles. The car was damaged and the driver suffered serious injuries while the other car members are also injured.

Some of the injured have been identified as Ram Soni, Meera Lahrani, Sushma Soni and Ashok Lahrani.

Kasara police officials said, “The accident occurred after 11.30pm. The car got crushed between two big vehicles. The drivers of the two big vehicles fled the spot without helping the injured. We reached the spot within 15-20 minutes and admitted the injured to the government hospital. Ram Soni suffered severe head injuries. We have launched a search for both the bus and truck driver owners.”

