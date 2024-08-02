60-year-old rapes minor niece, his girlfriend records act on camera

THANE: A 60-year-old man was arrested by the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi on Thursday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old niece in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The shocking aspect of the case is that the accused’s girlfriend filmed the act, and the duo threatened to make the video viral. HT Image

The girl, who runs a vegetable shop, was delivering vegetables to her uncle’s house when the incident occurred.

The police have filed charges under various sections, including sexual assault, at the Shanti Nagar police station against the accused and his girlfriend.

The accused was in a relationship with a 35-year-old woman and was living with her in Bhiwandi. He worked as a rickshaw driver. The complainant, who runs a vegetable shop in the Shanti Nagar area, is a relative of the accused. Her 15-year-old niece was staying at her place for education purpose. The niece would often accompany her to the accused house to deliver vegetables.

In June, when the girl went to his house alone to deliver vegetables, the girlfriend removed her clothes, purportedly to teach the minor some intimate things, and then the uncle of the minor raped her in front of the girlfriend who recorded the entire act on a mobile phone. The minor was later threatened and tortured.

Recently, when the victim went to his house again, she was tortured once more. Upon returning home, her aunt noticed the distress on her face and asked her about it. The girl then shared the details of the incident with her.

On July 30, the minor was taken to the Shanti Nagar police station by her aunt, who reported the incident.

A case was registered under sections 376(2)(j), 376(2)(n), 366(A), 341, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 4, 8, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and sections 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said they arrested the accused on Thursday. However, his female accomplice remains at large, and the police are currently looking for her.