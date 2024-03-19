PALGHAR: A 60-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck near Charoti toll plaza in Palghar district on Monday morning. 60-year-old woman dies, as car crashes into truck at Charoti toll plaza

Police officials said that the car with five passengers travelling from Rajasthan to Navi Mumbai crashed into the truck a few meters ahead of the toll plaza on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) at Charoti in Dahanu tehsil around 5am on Monday. They said, the driver of the car probably misjudged the speed of the truck which was plying ahead of the car, and crashed into the truck from behind, as the truck approached the toll plaza.

As a result of the collision, the deceased identified as Pistadevi Ajitkumar Pokrana died on the spot of the accident due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Police officials said that the driver of the car, Shantikumar Dineshchanda Bafna,39, who was travelling in the car along with his wife Silku Bafna, 39, son Kirit Bafna, 12, and Ajitkumar Pokrana, 65, husband of the deceased. All of them were seriously injured in the accident.

The traffic police and staff at the toll plaza removed the injured from the car. The injured were rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Kasa for treatment and were further referred to Vinoba Bhave Hospital at Silvassa, as they all were seriously injured. The police have booked the driver of the car.

In another incident, two individuals were severely injured in an accident on the national highway on Sunday, when a truck collided head-on with a car around 7:30am in Palghar district. The passengers of the car - Zahir Mayar, 59, and Farooq Diwan, 55, suffered severe injuries and were provided preliminary treatment at Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kasa, and later referred to a private hospital in Gujarat.