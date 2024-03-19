 60-year-old woman dies, as car crashes into truck at Charoti toll plaza | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

60-year-old woman dies, as car crashes into truck at Charoti toll plaza

ByPankaj S Raut
Mar 19, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Police officials said that the car with five passengers travelling from Rajasthan to Navi Mumbai crashed into the truck a few meters ahead of the toll plaza on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) at Charoti in Dahanu tehsil around 5am on Monday

PALGHAR: A 60-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck near Charoti toll plaza in Palghar district on Monday morning.

60-year-old woman dies, as car crashes into truck at Charoti toll plaza
60-year-old woman dies, as car crashes into truck at Charoti toll plaza

Police officials said that the car with five passengers travelling from Rajasthan to Navi Mumbai crashed into the truck a few meters ahead of the toll plaza on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) at Charoti in Dahanu tehsil around 5am on Monday. They said, the driver of the car probably misjudged the speed of the truck which was plying ahead of the car, and crashed into the truck from behind, as the truck approached the toll plaza.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As a result of the collision, the deceased identified as Pistadevi Ajitkumar Pokrana died on the spot of the accident due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Police officials said that the driver of the car, Shantikumar Dineshchanda Bafna,39, who was travelling in the car along with his wife Silku Bafna, 39, son Kirit Bafna, 12, and Ajitkumar Pokrana, 65, husband of the deceased. All of them were seriously injured in the accident.

The traffic police and staff at the toll plaza removed the injured from the car. The injured were rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Kasa for treatment and were further referred to Vinoba Bhave Hospital at Silvassa, as they all were seriously injured. The police have booked the driver of the car.

In another incident, two individuals were severely injured in an accident on the national highway on Sunday, when a truck collided head-on with a car around 7:30am in Palghar district. The passengers of the car - Zahir Mayar, 59, and Farooq Diwan, 55, suffered severe injuries and were provided preliminary treatment at Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kasa, and later referred to a private hospital in Gujarat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 60-year-old woman dies, as car crashes into truck at Charoti toll plaza
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On