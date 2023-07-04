61-year-old gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old

MUMBAI: A special court designated under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) sentenced a 61-year-old man to twenty years imprisonment on Monday for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

According to the case registered with the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, on December 16, 2019, the minor girl had gone to the senior citizen’s home to play with his 3-year-old granddaughter.

The girl in her testimony before the trial court said that the accused drew the curtains and sexually assaulted her. The girl rushed to her home in fear. Her mother noticed that her clothes were wet and sensed something was wrong. Upon asking her daughter, the girl narrated the incident to her.

The parents went to the house of the accused to confront him which resulted in a heated exchange of words. The minor’s parents approached the BKC police station and based on their complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the accused. He was arrested the same day and was granted bail two months later, on February 4, 2020.

