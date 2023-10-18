63-year-old power loom worker dies of electrocution
A power loom worker in Bhiwandi, India, died after being electrocuted while working in the power unit. The incident happened in the early hours of Monday.
Bhiwandi: A power loom worker died as he was electrocuted while working in the power unit on Monday, the police said. The deceased, Khurshid Mohammad Khan, 63, who lived with family in Bhiwandi, has been working in the power loom unit for the last 25 years.
The incident took place at Faizan Compound near Abhilasha Hotel around 2 to 3 am, when Khan was working on the power loom machine, which was not functioning. While working on that Khan, got electrocuted, and he collapsed on the floor.
“Another worker spotted Khan lying on the floor and alerted the power loom owner and his family members about the incident. They took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. A doctor from IGM Hospital said after the post-mortem that the cause of death is due to electrocution,” a police official said.