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7 months on, cops to register FIR in Worli assault after HC rap

Deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Krishnakant Upadhyay appeared before the court on May 8 and made a statement before the division bench of justices R V Ghuge and Hiten Venegavkar that an FIR would be registered

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Seven months after three men were allegedly assaulted during a clash between two groups outside a bar in Worli, the Mumbai police informed the Bombay High Court last week that an FIR would be registered based on the complaint of the injured men.

7 months on, cops to register FIR in Worli assault after HC rap

Deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Krishnakant Upadhyay appeared before the court on May 8 and made a statement before the division bench of justices R V Ghuge and Hiten Venegavkar that an FIR would be registered.

After reviewing photographs and videos of the incident, the bench had last week asked the DCP to appear in court on May 8 to explain why an FIR was not registered on the complaint of the three injured men. Three other officers from the N M Joshi Marg police station, including senior police inspector Vilas Rathod, were also present before the court, the judges said in their order.

“What is tried to be conveyed to us is that one man assaulted half a dozen people, who thereafter approached the police station and got their FIR registered on October 6, 2025,” the judges said. “The photographs placed before us indicate that the petitioner was beaten by half a dozen people and that one of them, Vijay Gupta, was holding a bottle in his hand, while Pankaj Masurekar was holding two wooden sticks. This is clearly visible from the photographs placed before us.” The judges added that the photographs also showed that one of the petitioners’ clothes were torn by his attackers.

The Patekar brothers spent about five months in jail before they were released on bail, Gowalani had told HT. Alleging police bias, they had argued that the FIR registered against them on October 6, 2025 was a completely one-sided version of the incident.

 
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