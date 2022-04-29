₹700 crore pending from Maharashtra govt towards railway projects in Mumbai: Danve
The Centre is yet to receive Maharashtra’s share of ₹700 crore towards various railway infrastructure projects in Mumbai, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said on Friday.
Danve said regular meetings between officials of the Indian Railways and the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the Maharashtra government are going on as the projects are crucial and many under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project require funds for their completion.
“We have written to the state government to clear the outstanding dues of ₹700 crore. We are hoping to receive the funds soon,” the minister said.
Leader of the opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis, who was present along with Danve at the inauguration of the renovated Byculla railway station, said, “Last week, funds were allocated by the state government for some railway infrastructure projects. But none of the projects are in Mumbai.”
MRVC is a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways.
AC local single-journey fares to be reduced by half
In a major relief to suburban railway passengers opting for Air-Conditioned local trains in Mumbai, fares have been reduced by 50 per cent on single journeys. During the inauguration of the renovated Byculla station on Friday, the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced the reduction. There will be no reduction on monthly passes. Danve further added that there was no demand to reduce the monthly pass fare.
Builder Sanjay Chhabria remanded to CBI custody up to May 6
Mumbai: A special court in the city on Friday remanded builder Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group to the Central Bureau of Investigation custody till May 6. The CBI has arrested him on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore Yes Bank scam. The agency also pointed out that Chhabria had several bank accounts, out of which 182 are still active.
VHP, Bajrang Dal activists recite Hanuman Chalisa in support of temple at Agra’s Raja Ki Mandi railway station
Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the office of the divisional railway manager for the Agra division of North Central Railway here on Friday. They were opposing any move to shift the Chamunda Devi temple from the platform of the Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra city. The 10-day notice period for shifting the temple from the railway station platform in Agra is set to expire on Saturday.
Covid preparedness: State charts 11 action points
Mumbai Increasing Covid tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination- are among the 11 action points drafted by the state government for all districts. “The third wave is definitely over, but we cannot be caught off guard if a new surge happens,” he said.
Man arrested for killing self-proclaimed Godman in Kalwa
The Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly murdering one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Kalwa police received a call about a man being beaten up in Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa. The police immediately reached the spot where they found a man, Thavru Chavhan, 60, lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
