700 crore pending from Maharashtra govt towards railway projects in Mumbai: Danve

The Centre is yet to receive Maharashtra’s share of ₹700 crore towards various railway infrastructure projects in Mumbai, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said on Friday.

Danve said regular meetings between officials of the Indian Railways and the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the Maharashtra government are going on as the projects are crucial and many under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project require funds for their completion.

“We have written to the state government to clear the outstanding dues of ₹700 crore. We are hoping to receive the funds soon,” the minister said.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis, who was present along with Danve at the inauguration of the renovated Byculla railway station, said, “Last week, funds were allocated by the state government for some railway infrastructure projects. But none of the projects are in Mumbai.”

MRVC is a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways.