7/11 Mumbai train blasts: Death row convict dies of Covid-19

Kamal Ansari, a death row convict of 2006 serial train blast case, died of Covid-19 in a Nagpur hospital on Monday. He was convicted for planting one of the bombs which exploded at Matunga railway station, killing 28 people and injuring 122 others.

“Ansari was on ventilator since the past few days as his condition deteriorated after getting infected with coronavirus. Doctors declared him dead on Monday afternoon,” said his lawyer, advocate Shahid Ansari.

Ansari was arrested on July 20, 2006 for his role as a planter in the serial blast case wherein in a total of 188 people were killed and 816 injured. He was one of the convicts awarded capital punishment by the special court. The case is still pending before the high court for confirmation of capital punishment.

Ansari, a resident of Bihar, grew up in poverty. He left his studies to help his family. Initially, he learned tailoring in his village at Basupatti. For better prospect, he left for Delhi where he worked at different garment companies. Then he left for training in Pakistan.

As per prosecution case, Ansari was accused of providing aide to Pakistani nationals wanted in the blast case to reach Mumbai via Nepal. He also helped conspirators procure explosive materials.

On July 11, 2006, seven blasts tore through first-class compartments of crowded local trains in a span of 11 minutes during the evening rush hour as millions of office-goers were heading home. The blast occurred between Khar Road-Santacruz, Bandra-Khar Road, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction and at Borivli.

According to investigators, around 20kg of RDX were packed into pressure cookers, placed in bags and hidden under newspapers and umbrellas. The explosions were so powerful that they ripped through the double layered steel roof and sides of train compartments.

Police said the suspects targeted local trains as they were crowded and security was not as tight. They divided themselves in seven teams, each consisting of a Pakistani national and an Indian national, and the bombs were taken to Churchgate station on July 11 by taxis.