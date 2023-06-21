72-year-old gets 5 years in jail for molesting 6-year-old girl

MUMBAI: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court on Tuesday convicted a 72-year-old man to five years of imprisonment for molesting a six-year-old girl in a garden in August 2020. The depression woman sit on the floor with sexual harassment concept (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s mother with Antop Hill police station, On August 20, the six-year-old along with her elder brother and his friend were playing in a garden near her residence.

The girl’s deposition to the court said, that when they were playing in the garden, and it started raining. Her brother and his friend continued playing in rain, and she was standing under the iron roof in the garden.

She claimed that there an uncle made her sit on his lap and started touching her inappropriately, she got frightened and raised an alarm. She and her brother returned home and narrated the incident to their mother.

The mother along with her neighbour went to look for the man in the garden, when they reached, the kids pointed out the man who abused the girl.

The man started to escape after seeing them, but he was caught and confronted by other people and was handed over to the police.

The man has been convicted based on the testimony of the girl, who identified him in the court and narrated the act he committed.

