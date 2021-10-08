75% to 80% of Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli asymptomatic: KDMC data

Out of the average 600 active cases in Kalyan-Dombivli, more 75% to 80% of the cases are asymptomatic and in home isolation, according to the data submitted by the health department of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “The cases that are reported now-a-days are mostly asymptomatic and hence they are home isolated. The rarest cases like those who neglected symptoms or have extreme health issues are admitted to hospitals while some are in the Covid care centres with mild symptoms like fever.”

As per the KDMC records, out of the 628 active cases as on October 1, a total of 471 were in home isolation, 45 in Covid care centres and 112 on oxygen beds. The deaths recorded are very negligible, at one or two or even zero at present.

The death rate in KDMC as on October 4 is 1.94% while the total number of deaths reported so far is 2,770.

The civic body claimed that the positivity rate in KDMC has been fluctuating between 1.93% and 3.72% in the last 10 days with the Covid testing reduced to 2,000 from 3,500 as only a few volunteer for testing at the centres.

“The positivity rate is fluctuating. On some days, we have a 3% positivity rate. However, the positivity rate has been less than 5%, which means it is still under control,” said Panpatil.

The positivity rate was 1.94% on September 25, 3.30% on September 30 and 2.94% on October 7.

The civic body does a contact tracing of 1: 20 or 1: 30 in its vicinity.

The number of antigen testing centres, which was 37 in KDMC in September, has reduced to 20 this month. The testing at the railway station has also been reduced this month. The two shifts at the Kalyan railway station have been reduced to one shift. The testing done at the station, which was around 1,500-1,700 per day, has reduced to around 200 per day.

“Even though the cases are less, there is a need to have more random testing as the festive season is going on and people are moving out in large numbers. More testing will ensure the tracing of more cases on time. The civic body should do the testing by reaching out to areas if the response at the centres is less,” said Akash Mehta, 37, a resident of Beturkarpada, Kalyan (W).