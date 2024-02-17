75-year-old killed in road accident at Malabar Hill

A 75-year-old retired Air India employee succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, a day after a speeding SUV rammed into him while he was crossing Walkeshwar road near a bus stop at Malabar Hill. HT Image

A case has been registered against the driver under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Ambalal Patel, a resident of Geetanjali Building, Malabar Hill.

“While Patel was crossing the road, a black Hyundai Creta that was going from Bandstand towards Teen Batti in Malabar Hill hit him. The SUV driver and Patel’s neighbour, Payal Shah, rushed him to Bhatia Hospital at Tardeo after they failed to find a hospital nearby,” a police officer said.

It was found that Patel had suffered several fractures in his legs. He died the next day and the cause of death given by the hospital was hypovolemic shock with pelvic fracture.

“His nephew Rohan Patel approached us after which we registered a case against the driver identified as Krish Madhav Maneklal, 20, a resident of Minerva Lokhandwala Towers, Mahalaxmi. We have not arrested him. But we have issued him a 41 A CrPC notice to appear before the police,” the police officer said.

The police said Maneklal’s family runs a business in Churchgate.